Cruz Azul vs Rayados: La Maquina suffers against Monterrey in elimination series

The Concacaf Champions League Semifinals have been defined, throwing the first match between Mexican clubs in this competition, as Rayados de Monterrey and La Maquina de Cruz Azul will face off when the tournament resumes next August in search of a new final of the continental tournament for both clubs.

In the absence of three months to play this series, and with an infinity of variables in that journey, the Rayados from Monterrey they can appeal to the results of their most recent clashes in eliminatory matches, where the royal team has left out the celestial three times, beating them in a final.

Also read: Club América: Santiago Solari excites the fans with a message for the Liguilla

In the Concacaf Champions League in 2011, Monterrey defeated Cruz Azul 2-1 at Tec de Monterrey and drew 1 goal away in Mexico City, in a match in which the celestial were 10 minutes away. to achieve his pass to the final.

In the first leg, Neri Cardozo (Min 9) and Sergio Santana (’56) scored for Rayados, while Adrián Cortés (’49) scored for Cruz Azul. In the second leg, César Villaluz advanced La Maquina (’23), but Humbero ‘Chupete’ Suazo equalized the score from the penalty spot (’80).

That season, Monterrey would be proclaimed champion of the Concachampions by defeating Real Salt Lake in the final with an aggregate score of 3-2; 2-2 in the first leg in Mexico and 0-1 in the return leg in the United States.

In Liga MX they have met three times, with a favorable balance for the Rayados.

In addition to that series, Rayados de Monterrey eliminated Cruz Azul in the 2019 Apertura League, winning the first leg 1-0 and losing 0-1 in the Vuelta, but his best position in the table ended up giving him the pass to the final against Club América, proclaiming themselves champion of Liga MX.

The Clausura 2005 was the first tournament where Celestes and Rayados met in a direct elimination match, the only occasion where La Maquina has beaten Rayados. The sky blue tied at 0 in the First leg and in the Vuelta they equaled 3 goals, managing to pass through their best position in the table.

The Machine would reach the semis and fall to America, a club that was ultimately champion of that tournament

In 2009, Rayados won the most painful series against Cruz Azul, as the regios won the 2009 Apertura title, winning the first leg 4-3 in Monterrey and the second leg 1-2 at the Estadio Azul.

Also read: Isa Castro shows off her enormous attributes with flirty swimsuits