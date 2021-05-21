Cruz Azul vs Pachuca: Yoshimar Yotún upsets the fans with his message

Los Tuzos del Pachuca signed a goalless draw against La Maquina de Cruz Azul in the first leg of the Semifinals of La Maquina de Cruz Azul did not fulfill its mission of taking a notable advantage that would help them better manage the series in the Return match at the Azteca Stadium, because against Pachuca they could only rescue the goalless draw, leaving the tie completely open and with the handicap against losing in the event of a draw with goals against the Tuzos in the Colossus of Santa Úrsula.

In this regard, the Peruvian midfielder from Cruz Azul, Yohshimar Yotún, He acknowledged that in La Machine they are aware that they cannot feel in the Final, because there are still 90 very tough minutes left in this tie in a match that will be totally different from the one lived in Hidalgo.

“Tough game, we knew it would be tough because Pachuca is becoming very strong in his field. There are two times of 45 ‘left and nothing is said. We are going to do our thing, respect the locality and try to get a pass to the Final, “said Yotún at the end of the match.

The Peruvian stressed that La Maquina must be intelligent and manage the times in the Azteca game, showing total confidence in the quality of the team that the celestial players have.

“Our plan is always to work the games, think about the games, play the games. We have to be smart and know that we have a great team and for the return leg it will be something totally different. It’s the last two 45 minutes we have left. Today was a difficult game, but we knew how to play it ”, commented Yotún in an interview for TUDN.

Yotún accepted that the result is not as good as they expected, so they must close the series to the fullest at the Azteca Stadium, where they will have to work the game in an intelligent way and leaving everything on the field of play.

“Two 45-minute halves are missing, nothing has been said. Nobody is in the Final, yet. Let’s work it out. Keep concentrating, working, recovering, thinking about Saturday and leaving everything, ”Yotún said.

Regarding the ‘ghosts’ of the elimination of the Semifinal of the last tournament, Yotún assured that the team is mentally well and that episode is in the past, so they hope to have a positive result at Azteca, inviting the fans to keep long live the illusion of a new title for Cruz Azul.

we are fine, I think the past has already happened, it was painful at the time but now we are in another stage. The team is mentally and physically strong, let’s hope to do things well on Saturday. Obviously yes, the team is in a semifinal, how not to get excited, now it’s up to us to keep getting excited and give them what we all want. “

