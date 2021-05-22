Cruz Azul vs Pachuca: Schedule and channel where to watch the Vuelta game in Liguilla

The Cruz Azul Machine will receive the Tuzos del Pachuca in the second leg semifinal, a match that you can follow live this Sunday, May 23, live on the TUDN signal at 8:00 p.m. from Mexico.

The match between Cruz Azul and Pachuca It is perhaps the closest of the entire league, because with a result of 0-0, there is nothing for anyone yet and anything could happen.

Cruz Azul needs to win the game or tie at zero goals again to be in the final of Guardianes 2021, while Pachuca would be served by any tie with goals to reach the final.

Both Reynoso and Pezzolano will go out with everything and nothing will be saved in the most important game of the season for both.

The game will be this Sunday, May 23 at the Azteca Stadium field and you will be able to see it through the TUDN signal at 8:00 p.m. from central Mexico.

