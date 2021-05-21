Cruz Azul vs Pachuca: Probable Lineups for the Vuelta Semifinal

The Azteca Stadium will vibrate this Saturday, May 22 at 8:00 p.m. with the Cruz Azul Machine receiving the visit of the Tuzos del Pachuca in the definition of one of the Semifinals of the Closing Tournament 2021 League MX, which is tied on the aggregate scoreboard with a couple of threads.

For the Vuelta game, Cruz Azul must be very cautious against the Tuzos, as a goal from the Hidalgo team would complicate the tie for the Celestial, who would be forced to win the game, since the visitor goal criterion plays in favor of Pachuca .

The Machine ‘has an advantage’ for this match, because by keeping the zero in the goal of Jesús Corona they will be ensuring their pass to the final of the tournament, where they would wait for the winner of the series between Puebla and Santos Laguna, which is on track with a 0-3 in favor of the Warriors.

For the return match between Cruz Azul and Los Tuzos del Pachuca, these are the probable line-ups of both squads: Cruz Azul: Jesús Corona; Juan Escobar, ‘Cata’ Domínguez, Pablo Aguilar, Adrián Aldrete; Orbelín Pineda, Rafael Baca, Luis Romo, Roberto Alvarado; Elías Hernández, Jonathan Rodríguez. Pachuca: Óscar Ustari; Kevin Álvarez, Gustavo Cabral, Óscar Murillo, Erick Aguirre; Erick Sánchez, Luis Chávez, Francisco Figueroa; Romario Ibarra, Roberto de la Rosa, Felipe Pardo.

