Cruz Azul vs Pachuca: Paulo Pezzolano ‘upsets’ his Tuzos prior to the Vuelta match

With the Semifinal before Blue Cross wide open to define it tonight in the Aztec stadium in the game of return, the coach of the Tuzos del Pachuca, Paulo Pezzolano, highlighted the work done by his players in the last stretch of the season and specifically in this League, remembering the bad start they had in the Closing 2021 of the MX League.

Pachuca won his first match of the tournament on Day 10, adding 20 of 23 points in the last 9 dates of the regular phase and sneaking into the Repechage in the last game.

“Before we had more clear chances and we didn’t convert and today we don’t have as many chances and we scored incredible goals, but luckily we had that patience, especially the squad, the team,” Pezzolano said in an interview with TUDN.

“The players broke their mothers every day to get this done. You had to see them, I invited the fans because it was impressive how they trained every day and the results were not given, but thanks to them it was reversed on the field, “said the Uruguayan.

Remembering the bad start of the tournament and the rumors that put him out of the Pachuca bench, Pezzolano appreciated the patience of the board and the Tuzos footballers themselves, as they focused on the work and the game developed, regardless of the results. they were not reflecting it in the first dates.

“To have patience and focus on what we were doing well and take care of what we were doing wrong. Afterwards, everything is a virtue of the directive for not being carried away by the results and seeing the analyzes,” Pezzolano said.

The Uruguayan praised the attitude of the Pachuca footballers, Erick Sánchez and Roberto de la Rosa, who have become key pieces in his scheme, ensuring that offers will soon arrive for them due to their qualities.

“Erick Sánchez has an impressive quality with the ball, he is a complete player, he has a goal and a goal pass. It is a luxury to have a player so he has no ceiling; de la Rosa grew a lot and has confidence because he has quality, he is a ‘Nine’ that I love because it has ease, change of pace, goal pass, has much more to grow, “he said.

