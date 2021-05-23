Cruz Azul vs Pachuca: Lineups for the Clausura 2021 second leg

This Saturday, May 22, the first finalist of the Closing Tournament 2021 of the MX League, when the Cruz Azul Machine receives a visit from the Tuzos del Pachuca at the Azteca Stadium, for the return of the semifinals.

In the first leg, played at the Hidalgo Stadium, neither club could impose conditions and the scoreboard did not move, so everything will be defined in ninety minutes at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula.

Juan Reynoso’s Machine will advance to the final winning or with a goalless draw, since the tiebreaker criterion would be the position in the table. While Paulo Pezzolano’s Tuzos will advance with a victory or any draw with goals, by the visitor goal criterion.

The winner of this series will be measured in the final of the Clausura 2021 to the winner of the key between Santos Laguna and the Puebla Strip, in which the Warriors took a 3-0 lead in the first leg.

The lineups of Cruz Azul vs Pachuca in the second leg of the Clausura 2021 semifinals

Blue Cross: J. Corona, J. Domínguez, P. Aguilar, L. Romo, J. Escobar, J. Rivero, G. Fernández, O. Pineda, R. Baca, J. Rodríguez, B. Angulo.

Pachuca: O. Ustari, O. Murillo, G. Cabral, K. Álvrez, E. Pardo, F. Figueroa, E. Aguirre, L. Chávez, V. Sosa, E. Sánchez, R. de la Rosa

