Cruz Azul vs Club Santos: ‘Cata’ Domínguez, the last survivor of the 2008 final

The Cruz Azul Machine and Santos Laguna will fight in 180 minutes to take the highest honors in the present Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX next Thursday 27 and Sunday 30 May.

The Celeste team led by the coach Juan Reynoso arrives with a thirst for revenge after losing the final of Closing tournament 2008 against the Warriors, where a survivor of that match remains.

The defender Julio César ‘Cata’ Domínguez is the only element of the current squad of the cement and the lagoons, who participated in the third title in the history of the Lagunera region squad in the MX League.

Lineups for the return final Santos vs Cruz Azul in the Clausura 2021 tournament. Photo Capture www.espn.com

Those led by coach Sergio Markarían lined up in the first leg with Yosgart Gutiérrez in goal, Julió César Domínguez, Carlos Bonet, Joaquín Beltrán in defense, Jaime Lozano, Gerardo Torrado, Cristian Riveros, César Villaluz in midfield, Gerardo Lugo, Nicolás Vigneri and Miguel Sabah up front.

It should be remembered that Santos Laguna lifted the title of the 2008 MX League Clausura tournament at the defunct Corona stadium in Torreón, Coahuila; after beating the Cruz Azul Machine by an aggregate score of 3-2.

