Cruz Azul vs Club América: The ‘advanced’ Final of the Clausura 2021, the most watched match of the MX League

The match played last weekend between La Maquina de Cruz Azul and Club América raised so much expectation in the Mexican fans due to the rhythm of both teams, because for the first time in many years, both teams from the capital arrived with impressive positive streaks to this encounter, being the first and second place in the classification, with a huge difference over their closest pursuers, so this interest was reflected in the audience they had on television.

According to information revealed in the newspaper Récord, this match has been the most watched on television in everything that goes from the Clausura 2021 of the MX League, surpassing even the National Classic between America and Chivas held on Matchday 11 on 14 March.

According to data published by Carlos Ponce de León, the Clásico Joven reached 3,358 million in rating and 7,235 million in reach, being the most watched game so far in Guardianes 2021.

The Young Classic was not the spectacle that the fans expected, as both teams were cautious and respected their rival too much, ending the game with a Solomonic tie to one goal, annotations that came thanks to the scoring of two controversial penalties by means of the VAR, who was the protagonist of this meeting.

It is expected that both teams will meet again in the Mexican Soccer League in the grand Final, the third between them in the last ten years.

