Cruz Azul vs Chivas: Schedule and channel where to watch the match of Day 14

The activity of Day 14 of the Liga MX 2021 Clausura Tournament continues this Saturday, April 10, with the visit of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara to the Cruz Azul Machine, at the Azteca Stadium, in a duel that you can enjoy through from TUDN at 7:00 pm.

Juan Reynoso’s Machine arrives in search of its twelfth victory in a row in the league, after beating the Bravos de Juárez last date. However, in the middle of the week they had a small stumble in the Concachampions when they drew without goals against Arcahaie of Haiti.

For its part, Víctor Manuel Vucetich’s Guadalajara continues without lifting and on the last date they got their seventh draw of the season, becoming the team with the most equals so far in the tournament.

In the last ten games where Chivas visits Cruz Azul, the balance is six draws, two victories for Guadalajara and two victories for the Cement Machine, so it seems that it is difficult for the celestial team to receive the Flock.

