Cruz Azul vs Chivas: Probable line-up of La Machine for the match of Day 14

The Azteca Stadium can witness the new record of Machine from Cruz Azul in Liga MX this Saturday, April 10, when he faces the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, a rival that could be his victim number twelve in the Clausura 2021, tying the mark of consecutive wins held by the Rayos del Necaxa and Club León.

The celestial team will look for that historical figure, which would ensure it to remain as the general leader in the Table of Positions, since a tie or defeat would leave the table served to Club América to knock them out of first place.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Antonia Yepes surprises her followers with a flirty photograph in a swimsuit

Cruz Azul comes from playing a bad game in the CONCACAF Champions League against the humble Arcahaie of Haiti, a team that drew the tie on Dominican soil, although for that match, La Maquina presented an alternative team, full of substitute players, because they gave rest to eight of their soccer players, who did not make the trip to Caribbean lands.

For the duel against the chiverío, Juan Reynoso would once again use his starting players, counting on the possible return of Mexican Adrián Aldrete.

Cruz Azul’s probable line-up against Chivas in the Matchday 14 match. Formation: 4-4-2. GOALKEEPER: José de Jesus Corona. DEFENDERS: Juan Escobar, Pablo Aguilar, Julio César Domínguez, Adrián Aldrete. MEDIA: Pol Fernández, Luis Romo, Rafael Baca, Orbelín Pineda. FORWARDS: Santiago Giménez and Jonathan Rodríguez.

Also read: Cruz Azul: La Maquina player denounced threats against the lives of his children

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: