Cruz Azul vs Chivas: Probable Herd Lineup for Matchday 14

The Chivas del Guadalajara Herd begins a string of advanced ‘finals’ in the 2021 Closing Tournament of the MX League, because against Cruz Azul they will begin to build the ‘miracle’ of a qualification to the Repechage, an area from which they have been left out with their 13 units, located at site 15 of Positions table.

The Chivas no longer have a margin of error, with 15 points to play (they have a pending match), the Flock has in their hands the qualification for the Repechage, but for this they have to start winning in this final stretch of the championship, where they remain tough commitments: Cruz Azul, Tijuana, Rayados, Atlas and Tigres.

The game against Cruz Azul could be a mental impulse for Guadalajara if they win the game, or it could be the first nail in the coffin that buries the dreams of the rojiblancos in this Clausura 2013.

For the Flock there is no tomorrow and this Saturday they will put the best they have from the beginning, with the only pending of the possible loss of Alex Mayorga, who has been reported with muscle discomfort since his return from the Mexican National Team.

Probable alignment of the Flock for the match of Day 14. (Formation: 4-2-3-1) GOALKEEPER: Raúl Gudiño. DEFENDERS: Jesús Sánchez, Hiram Mier, Antonio Briseño, Cristian Calderón. MIDDLE: Lalo Torres, Jesús Molina; Jesús Angulo, Alexis Vega, Uriel Antuna. FORWARDS: José Juan Macías.

