Cruz Azul vs Chivas: Lineups of the match of J14 of Liga MX

The activity of Day 14 of Clausura 2021 Tournament of the MX League continues this Saturday, April 10, with the visit of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara to the Cruz Azul Machine, at the Azteca Stadium.

The cement team led by Juan Reynoso has just achieved its eleventh victory in a row in the MX League and will seek to tie the León’s record of 12 wins. However, he comes from “stumbling” at Concachampions, where he drew against Arcahaie FC of Haiti.

For its part, the Sacred Flock of Víctor Manuel Vucetich remains unconvinced and comes from drawing at home against Santos Laguna. Despite the poor campaign, Chivas is 15th in the standings with 13 points, so a victory could put them in the fight for the playoffs.

Official lineups of Cruz Azul vs Chivas

Blue Cross: J. Corona, J. Escobar, P. Aguilar, J. Domínguez, J. Martínez, L. Romo, R. Baca, O. Pineda, R. Alvarado, G. Fernández, J. Rodríguez.

Chivas: A. Rodríguez, J. Sánchez, A. Briseño, G. Sepúlveda, M. Ponce, A. Mayorga, E. Torres, J. Molina, U. Antuna, I. Brizuela, A. Vega.

