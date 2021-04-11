Cruz Azul vs Chivas: La Maquina fans burst into arbitration for the expulsion of Juan Reynoso

Juan Reynoso, coach of La Maquina de Cruz Azul, was sent off at the end of the first half in the match on matchday 14 of the Clausura 2021 of the Liga MX against the Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara, for claiming the referee in an angry way.

After Reynoso’s expulsion, the Cruz Azul fans were very upset on social networks with the referee for expelling the Peruvian coach, indicating that Chivas always benefit from arbitration and VAR.

“The central referee expelled Juan Reynoso at the end of the first half.” Cruz Azul published on their social networks, to which the cement fans enraged.

However, other Cruz Azul fans came to the conclusion that maybe this expulsion is like giving a little help to Club América for the Young Classic that is next week.

Congratulations @Chivas !!!! They have already started with their help! Shame!! – El Bicho (@mysteryfonz) April 11, 2021

In this way, America is indirectly helped – Pepe Paco Montelongo (@ joefrank58) April 11, 2021

I have no doubt CHIVAR – Fabiola Fitz Ocampo (@ fabiolafitz7) April 11, 2021

