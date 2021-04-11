Cruz Azul vs Chivas: Juan Reynoso is expelled and loses the Clásico Joven vs Club América

The Cruz Azul Machine suffered its first loss to Classic Young before the Club América Eagles on the next date, after Juan Reynoso, the cement coach, saw the red card in the match against Chivas del Guadalajara.

A few seconds after the end of the first half, Jesús Corona took a ball and tried to launch his team on the counterattack, although the whistler of the match, Marco Antonio Ortiz, signaled the end of the first half, an action that caused the discomfort of the blue players .

“Chuy” Corona was the most effusive in his claims, earning the yellow card. After this, Juan Reynoso approached the whistler in an action that he seemed to do to calm his elements.

However, early in the second half it was reported during the broadcast that Reynoso had been expelled for claiming Ortiz before heading to the locker room, which is why he did not go out to the second half.

In this way, Juan Reynoso will miss the next duel of the Machine in the MX League, which will be when they “visit” America at the Azteca Stadium, for the Clásico Joven, in a direct duel for the general leadership.

