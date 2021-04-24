Cruz Azul vs Atlético San Luis: Schedule and where to watch the match of matchday 16 in Liga MX

The Cruz Azul Machine will face Atlético San Luis in the match corresponding to matchday 16 of Liga MX, at present Closing tournament 2021 in the Aztec stadium to be held this Saturday, April 24 at 5:00 p.m. Central Mexico time, through the screens of TUDN.

The Celeste team led by the Peruvian coach Juan Reynoso He will return to the bench after completing his suspension match, seeking to ensure the general leadership of the tournament and be able to close the league series as a local.

While the potosino box of the Uruguayan strategist Leonel Rocco he will be back at the bank in his last chance to avoid paying the economic fine of 120 million pesos in the quotient table.

Cementeros and Potosinos will live their fourth historic match since their promotion to Liga MX, with a balance of two wins for the Cruz Azul Machine and one for Atlético San Luis, with seven goals for de la Noria and four annotations for the San Luisinos.

