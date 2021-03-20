Cruz Azul vs. Atlas LIVE ONLINE by Liga MX: date, time, TV channel

Within what is the continuity of the 12th date of the MX League, Blue Cross Y Atlas they are going to face a great game for him Guard1anes Closing Tournament 2021 TODAY Saturday March 20. The game will take place from the Aztec stadium and will have the transmission LIVE Y LIVE of TUDN, Channel 5 Y Afizzados at 19:00 hours CDMX.

Since he lost the first two dates, the “Celestial Machine” did not stop winning. Nine victories in a row, the recent four being all 1-0 against León, Mazatlán, Pumas and Monterrey accumulate. Those led by the Peruvian Juan Reynoso have 27 units and march second, for now, knowing that America has one more but with their commitment.

While the visit is also on a positive streak, only that it began after the “Foxes” lost the first three dates of the contest. From there, five victories, three are currently consecutive, the most recent being against Puebla 1-0, and a trio of equalities was what they reaped. Those led by Argentine Diego Cocca are sixth with 18 points, one behind Rayados in the fight to get into the Play Offs without having to play a previous game.

Nacho Malcorra, from a penalty shootout, scored the only goal for Atlas in the duel held at Guard1anes Apertura 2020. Cruz Azul has not officially beaten its rival on duty since March 9, 2019, when they won 2-1 as a visitor. 0 with goals from Julio Domínguez and Yoshimar Yotún. But September 23, 2018 was the last time he got all three points at Azteca, when Adrián Aldrete and Milton Caraglio scored in the final 2-0.

Day and time: when will the Cruz Azul match vs. Atlas?

Cruz Azul vs. Atlas face TODAY Saturday, March 20. The duel between both teams is agreed at 7:00 p.m. (CDMX time) and will take place at the Azteca Stadium.

Hours by country:

Mexico: 7:00 p.m.

U.S: 18:00 PT / 21:00 ET

Argentina: 22:00 hours

Transmission: how to watch the match live?

The game will be broadcast LIVE for Mexico by TUDN (also for USA), Channel 5 Y Afizzados. ESPN + Y Univision They will do it for the United States.