Cruz Azul vs Arcahaie: Wilmane Exumé, player of the Caribbean club would have defected

The Arcahaie from Haiti has a new setback in the previous game tonight against Cruz Azul’s Machine in the Concacaf Champions League, where they will define the pass to the quarterfinals of the competition, because according to unofficial information, the midfielder, Wilmane Exumé, would have defected from the team’s concentration.

According to reports from the journalist, Caleb Jephte Pierre, Exumé would have left the Arcahaie group after escaping from the concentration hotel in Mexico City.

“Arcahaie FC midfielder Wilmane Exumé is said to have left the group, focused on facing Cruz Azul on Tuesday night. Several sources point out that the team has no news of the player who seems to have escaped from the hotel, ”the journalist published.

The Arcahaie arrived in Mexico City last Monday on a charter flight that Concacaf itself helped pay for, as the Caribbean team did not have the capital to pay the cost of it.

It should be remembered that the Caribbean country is immersed in serious political problems that have led to massive protests throughout the country, in addition to riots that have caused chaos.

In fact, these problems were part of the reasons why Ida’s match had to be held in the Dominican Republic, a neighboring country of Haitians.

According to the INEGI census of 2000, there were 350 Haitians residing in Mexico and in 2020 it has increased to 300,000 residents.

