Cruz Azul vs Arcahaie FC: Schedule and where to see the return of the Concachampions

The Cruz Azul Machine will receive the whole of Haiti on Arcahaie FC on the pitch of the Azteca Stadium, in the second leg of the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League after drawing the first leg 0-0 without goals. The game will be broadcast on the Fox Sports signal on Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. Central Mexico time.

For this match the Cruz Azul led by Juan Reynoso will arrive with full morale in the second leg of the Concachampions round of 16 after beating Chivas and reaching 12 wins in a row in Liga MX, with the need of scoring goals against an Acahaie FC that will seek to make history and resist the 0-0 at Azteca.

Also read: Rayados: Javier Aguirre ‘surrenders’ to the superiority of Cruz Azul and Club América

It should be remembered that Cruz Azul was installed in this edition of the Concachampions for being the general leader of the Clausura 2020, a tournament that did not have a champion in the MX League due to the pandemic.

For its part, Arcahaie FC will play for the second time in the Concacaf Champions League after equaling zero goals in the first leg against La Maquina in the Dominican Republic.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content