Cruz Azul vs Arcahaie FC: Possible alignment of La Maquina for the return of Concachampions

Cruz Azul’s Machine will play the second leg of the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League this Tuesday at the Azteca Stadium against the Haitian squad Arcahaie FC, after drawing zero to zero in the first leg at the Felix Sánchez State of the Dominican Republic.

For this comparison, taking into account that the tie is very open and they have the Clásico Joven just around the corner against Club América, Juan Reynoso would make some modifications in his starting eleven to give rest to some of the holders of Cruz Azul and give a chance in the Concachampions to other players who are not having as much regularity in the MX League.

Under this context, and to prevent accumulated fatigue and muscle injuries in his players, Reynoso would draw a starting eleven with a combination of some starters and substitutes, to ensure and liquidate a series that can be complicated for Cruz Azul if it does not start 100% from the beginning, taking into account that he has some casualties due to muscle injury.

The probable eleven of Juan Reynoso to face Arcahaie FC would be formed as follows:

Andrés Gudiño, Jaiber Jiménez, Alexis Peña, Juan Escobar, José Martínez, Elias Hernández, Rafael Baca, Alexis Gutiérrez, Yoshimar Yotún, Walter Montoya, Santiago Giménez.

