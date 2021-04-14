Cruz Azul vs Arcahaie FC: Lineups for the Concachampions round of 16

Cruz Azul receives this Tuesday the team of Arcahaie FC of Haiti, in the second leg of the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League, in a duel agreed on the court of Aztec stadium From Mexico City.

The team commanded by coach Juan Reynoso, comes out as a wide favorite in this match after playing at home on their court and hoping to take advantage of the height of Mexico City, hoping to finalize the series and get to the quarterfinals.

Lee: Chivas will have a new coach in the summer; Ricardo Peláez already has the relief of Vucetich

For its part, the Haitian team arrives very weakened to this meeting, after having complications on their trip to Mexico, because the club did not have the necessary funds to play this duel, so Concacaf had to bear the expenses.

Cruz Azul comes out as a wide favorite this duel after drawing 0-0 in the first leg, at stake in the Dominican Republic due to the current problems in Haiti, but the Arcahaie FC team will seek to surprise and break the pools.

Lineups Cruz Azul vs Arcahaie:

Blue Cross: S. Jurado (P), W. Montoya, Alexis Peña, E. Hernández, I. Rivero, A. Aldrete (C), Y. Yotún, A. Gutiérrez, G. Fernández, J. Reyes, Santiago Giménez.

Arcahaie: G. Marcelin (P), G. Gabriel, J. Desronvil, S. Colin, R. Calixte, D. Jean, O. Alesy, W. Louis-Jean, R. Thomas, M. Dorvilien, C. Thomas (C ).

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content