Cruz Azul: Víctor Velázquez spoke about the future of Ignacio Rivero

The Clausura 2021 Tournament is coming to an end and the Cruz Azul Machine begins to analyze the future of several of its players, such as Ignacio Rivero, who is on loan from the Xolos from Tijuana and his purchase option is limited to the end of the championship.

About this theme, Victor Velazquez, President of the Administration and Surveillance Council of the Cruz Azul Cooperative, revealed in an interview for TVC Deportes that they are delighted with “Nacho” Rivero and they would like him to stay in the Machine for the next campaign.

“Of course we would like it and in fact all the guys right now are very focused and committed to getting the title. There are some who have already finished their contracts, but we are seeing with the directive “

However, Velázquez commented that now they prefer to concentrate on closing the championship correctly and thinking about the Liguilla, and then sit quietly to analyze the future of Rivero and other players.

“Right now it calls us more attention that they are well focused on the tournament and achieve the objectives that we have set”

