Cruz Azul: Víctor Velázquez puts their permanence in the Machine in the hands of the players

After achieving the ninth title in the history of the institution in the Closing tournament 2021, the Cruz Azul Machine has begun planning for the next Liga MX season in search of the two-time championship.

In an exclusive interview for the medium ‘W Sports‘, the president of the Administrative Council Víctor Velázquez affirmed that they will seek to retain the entire establishment but that they will respect the interests of each one.

“We give support to the whole team. Each one has their own particular objectives and we support them. It would be a satisfaction to maintain the base but if they want to emigrate, we support them,” he said.

In addition, the manager made clear the new way of managing the team in terms of hiring players given the results obtained under the tutelage of Juan Reynoso in the Clausura 2021 tournament.

“The time of tolerance is over. The time of throwing away money from the cooperative is over. The results speak for themselves and we will continue to respond successfully,” he said.

