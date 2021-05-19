Cruz Azul uncovers the call for the Semifinal vs Pachuca in Liga MX

The cement team of La Maquina de Cruz Azul will face the Tuzos del Pachuca this Wednesday, May 19 at the Hidalgo Stadium in the Going match of one of the SEmifinals of the Closing Tournament 2021 of the MX League in which they will seek to obtain a positive result that allows them to better manage the Return match at the Azteca Stadium.

Cruz Azul went through complications in the Quarterfinal series against Los Red Devils of Toluca, because they had to overcome the 2-1 with which they finished the Ida in Nemesio Díez, a situation that the celestial ones want to avoid in this series.

Against the Tuzos, Cruz Azul has ‘pending accounts’ in its history in Final Phases, since the celestial have a negative record with a single series won three times, one of them the final of 1999, when the celestial ‘curse’ began in the Liga MX finals.

For the Ida game, Juan Reynoso has already uncovered the Announcement of La Machine and these are the players listed: GOALKEEPERS Corona Gudiño Jurado DEFENDERS Jiménez Domínguez Peña Martínez Aldrete Aguilar Escobar Reyes MIDDLE Romo Herández Domínguez Rivero Yotún Gutiérrez Baca Alvarado Fernández Pineda Angulo FORWARDERS Rodriguez Gimenez

