Cruz Azul uncovers call against Arcahaie in the Concachampions

The Cruz Azul Machine plays tonight against Arcahaie of Haiti in the Round of the Eighth Finals of the Concacaf Champions League (Concachampions) in the Azteca Stadium in a match in which the celestial are wide favorites to overcome the Caribbean team that rescued the goalless draw in the Ida game held in the Dominican Republic 8 days ago.

The Haitians have the handicap in favor of the tiebreaker criterion with the away goal, because if the match ends tied with scores, it would be the Caribbeans who qualify for the next round.

If the equalized zero prevails in the match, the series would be defined in penalty shoot-outs, although for this match it is expected that the team from La Maquina will weigh their local condition and take advantage of the advantage of playing at the height of Mexico City. , in addition to the soccer superiority over the Haitians.

For the match, Juan Reynoso announced the list of players called up: GOALKEEPERS Andrés Gudiño Sebastián Jurado DEFENDERS Jaiber Jiménez Alexis Peña Adrián Aldrete Pablo Aguilar Juan Escobar Josué Reyes MIDDLES Elías Herenández Ignacio Rivero Yoshimar Yotún Alexis Gutiérrez Roberto Albarado Pol Fernández Cristian Jiménez FORWARDS Walter Montoya Bryan Anguli Santi Giménez Pedro Pacheco Rodrigo Huescas

