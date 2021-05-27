Cruz Azul travels to the Santos Laguna stadium to conclude the championship

05/26/2021

On 05/27/2021 at 08:00 CEST

The Saints receives this Friday at 4:00 the visit of the Blue Cross in the Tsm Corona Stadium during their fourth match in the Liga MX de Clausura.

The Santos Laguna He faces the match of the fourth day with the intention of adding more points to his classification after having drawn 0-0 against the Puebla in his last game. Since the competition began, the locals have won seven of the 17 games played so far and accumulate a figure of 13 goals conceded to 18 in favor.

On the visitors’ side, the Blue Cross achieved a tie to one against Tijuana, adding a point in the last match played of the competition, so he will try to continue adding points to his locker in front of the Santos Laguna. To date, of the 17 games that the team has played in the MX Clausura League, it has won 13 of them and accumulates a figure of 11 conceded goals compared to 26 in favor.

Regarding the results as a local, the Santos Laguna has won six times, has been defeated once and has drawn twice in nine games played so far, indicating that the Blue Cross you may have a chance to get a positive score in this match. In the role of visitor, the Blue Cross they have won six times, lost once and drawn once in their eight games played, so they can be considered a more than dangerous opponent outside their stadium, where they score a large part of the points.

The two rivals have met before in the Tsm Corona StadiumIn fact, the numbers show 13 wins, four losses and five draws in favor of the Santos Laguna. In addition, the locals have a total of four games in a row without losing against this rival in the Liga MX de Clausura. The last time they faced the Saints and the Blue Cross In this competition it was in January 2021 and the match ended with a 1-0 result in favor of the locals.

Analyzing the situation of these teams in the classification table of the Liga MX de Clausura, we can see that the visitors are ahead of their rival with a difference of 15 points. The Santos Laguna He arrives at the meeting with 26 points in his locker and occupying fifth place before the game. As for the visiting team, the Blue Cross, is in first position with 41 points.