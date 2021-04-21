Cruz Azul: Tigres UANL began talks with a representative of Orbelín Pineda

After a supposed interest of the UANL Tigres to sign the player of La Maquina de Cruz Azul was aired, Orbelín Pineda, Now it has been uncovered that the felines would have already had their first approaches with the player’s agent, as they are probing their current situation with the celestial, a team with which they have not renewed their contract, which expires next December of this 2021 .

According to information revealed by the Mediotiempo portal, the directors of the UANL Tigres met this Tuesday with the representative of Orbelín Pineda, probing the possibility of hiring the former player of Gallos de Querétaro and Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara.

Read also: Mexican National Team: This is how the groups of the Soccer Tournament at the Tokyo Olympic Games were

The source points out that the board of the felines intends to wait for Orbelín to finish his contract with Cruz Azul, that is, to hold out until December to have it at zero cost and offer him a good contract for Clausura 2022.

Pineda has postponed his renewal with Cruz Azul, a team that has stated that it is open to extending the Maguito bond, or is waiting for an attractive offer from European football to negotiate this summer.

It should be remembered that Cruz Azul invested 12 million dollars for the Orbelín Pineda file, so the celestial ones could lose the opportunity to recover some of that amount if they do not manage to negotiate the Maguito this summer or achieve its renewal.

Also read: European Super League announces its suspension officially; Inter de MIlán and Atlético Madrid resign

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: