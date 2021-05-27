Cruz Azul: Tigres prepares offer for Orbelín Pineda and would include players in the negotiation

The UANL Tigres would be preparing a millionaire offer to sign the player from La Maquina de Cruz Azul, Orbelín Pineda, who ends his contract in December and has not renewed to continue longer with the Celeste team.

According to the journalist ‘Pello’ Maldonado, Tigres will launch a formal offer to Cruz Azul for Orbelín Pineda and will not wait for the contract to end in December, since it knows that it will have competition to sign the player.

According to the source, Orbelín would be the soccer player that Miguel Herrera intends to cover the midfield area and after the final, they will launch a millionaire offer for him and they would even be willing to include players in the negotiation.

Although the journalist did not speak of amounts, he assures that it will be a juicy offer that could convince both the club and the player and if Cruz Azul requires it, Leo Fernández could serve as a bargaining chip.

Tigres seeks to build a competitive team for the Apertura 2021 and Orbelín would be the bomb of the national market, in case of leaving Cruz Azul to reach the Miguel Herrera team.

