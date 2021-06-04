Cruz Azul: Tigers or Europe? Representative of Orbelín pineda reveals his intentions

The great tournament you have had Orbelín Pineda and your contractual situation with the Blue Cross, have made him one of the most coveted players by Liga MX, which is why Tigers starts bidding for the player.

However, beyond the rumors that put him on the radar of the feline team or of some European teams, according to Mario Villarreal, Pineda’s representative, he assured that he intends to renew with ‘The Machine’.

“By his instruction, right now the one who has a hand is Cruz Azul to renew, he wants to be grateful to the institution that bought him, that I trust him, that he paid a good amount of money to Chivas, and the option is to renew with them first. , leaving a door open in the sense of if an offer came from Europe, he wants to show himself there. He has the dream of going, but he does have a Cruz Azul hand ”.

Although Cruz Azul is the priority, its representative indicated for ESPN, that in case of not reaching an agreement, they would be analyzing Tigres’ offer, suggesting that at any time they can sign a pre-contract.