Cruz Azul: This was the whole fight of Jesús Corona with the Commissioner of the MX League (VIDEO)

The goalkeeper of the Cruz Azul Machine, José de Jesús Corona was suspended 2 games for pushing the commissioner of the MX League final against Santos Laguna and on social networks, a full video of what triggered the event was released.

Corona, while celebrating, witnessed how Commissioner Héctor Canchola, pushing, tried to remove a ball boy from the Azteca Stadium field.

Given this, Corona ran to stop him and face the commissioner, since the ball catcher was nothing more and nothing less than his son José Corona, goalkeeper of the Sub 20.

In the video you can see how after the confusion, the commissioner apologizes to Corona, because apparently he did not know that the ball boy was his son.

Corona, after this incident, was suspended for two games, so he will not be able to be in the first two days of Apertura 2021.

