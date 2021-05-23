Cruz Azul: The words of Jesús Corona after reaching the final of the Clausura 2021

The Cruz Azul Machine got the pass to the final of the Clausura 2021 after beating the Tuzos del Pachuca in the semifinals, in a match where José de Jesús Corona became a key piece for the classification of the cement producers.

At the end of the match, in statements to Liga MX, “Chuy” Corona declared that one of the main goals they had was to keep zero in the frame, otherwise the process of the match would become more complicated by the away goal .

“Very happy, I think the important thing was to keep zero knowing that in the first leg we couldn’t take an advantage and that made it a double-edged sword, but in the end it was very important to have been solid at the back”

Regarding the rival they could face, Corona assured that either of the two teams will be a very tough test, because to be champions they have to defeat whoever is in front.

Who comes. Now Santos has the advantage, but to aspire to the championship I think you have to be strong and whoever comes to get that victory “

Finally, Jesús Corona also sent a message to the fans of the Machine, thanking them for their support throughout the season and especially in this Liguilla.

“Thank you for all the support, all the support. The effort we make is always provided for them “