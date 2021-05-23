Cruz Azul: The severity of the injuries of Bryan Angulo and ‘Nacho’ Rivero

The Cruz Azul Machine got his pass to the final of the Guardians 2021 and although Santiago Giménez was the hero of the Celeste team, the ‘Bebote’ had to enter as a ‘firefighter’ due to the last minute loss of Bryan Angulo, who suffered in The warm-up.

Angulo suffered a right thigh problem and according to ESPN journalist Mac Reséndiz, the footballer will undergo an ultrasound to determine the severity of his injury and if he can be in the final.

For his part, Nacho Rivero, who also had discomfort in the game, fortunately for Cruz Azul, it was nothing serious and he could be in the final.

Bryan Angulo is under observation; tomorrow you will have an ultrasound to determine the severity of the problem behind your right thigh. The forward complained of discomfort in the warm-up and they did not risk it. In the end, his relief (Santi Giménez) scored the goal of the pass to the Final. – Mac Reséndiz (@MacResndiz) May 23, 2021

Angulo, who had been a fundamental part and scorer of the team, was not risked by Reynoso and will have to wait throughout the week to find out if he will be available.

Cruz Azul will play the final against the winner of Puebla vs Santos and will have the advantage of playing the second leg at the Azteca Stadium with his people.

