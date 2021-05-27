Cruz Azul: The ‘secret’ reinforcement of La Machine in the Closing League 2021

The Cruz Azul team is installed in the Grand Final of the Liga MX 2021 Opening Tournament against Santos Lagunalfter signing a great regular phase and firmly passing the first two phases of the Liguilla, going back to Toluca and beating by the slightest difference the Tuzos del Pachuca in a Semifinal where the famous ghosts of the cruzazuleadas ended up.

The Machine presents a totally different face to that shown in previous Liguillas, since the celestial ones reflect a total determination to achieve the goal, and the incorporation of its new mental coach, the Yiyo Rivas.

According to information revealed on ESPN, Rivas came to Cruz Azul from Rayos del Necaxa to support the mental coach for La Maquina in this Liguilla, this on the direct recommendation of Álvaro Dávila, with whom he worked during his time at Monarcas Morelia.

Rivas arrived at the request of Juan Reynoso himself, who sought to amalgamate the celestial team in this Apertura 2021 and strengthen them in the emotional part after their fall in the last tournament in the Semifinals against Pumas.

The source reveals that within Cruz Azul there is a great acceptance of Rivas’s work, as they describe him as a pleasant guy with a concise speech that has come to reinforce solidarity and unity in the celestial workforce.

Rivas arrived before the Liguilla started and since then he has been sowing positive thoughts in all Cruz Azul players, looking for good habits to strengthen this aspect.

Yiyo has two half-hour sessions each week with the Cruz Azul footballers, in addition to having an open channel at any time with the players who wish to contact him.

