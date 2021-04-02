Cruz Azul: The reason why Roberto Alvarado could not play in England

Roberto Alvarado, current Cruz Azul footballer, was nowhere near being able to play in the Premier League or aspiring to play in the English championship, as he was tested in two English teams in their youth categories such as Leicester City and also in Manchester.

This was revealed by Guillermo Alvarado, father of ‘Piojo’ Alvarado, La Machine player, during an interview for TUDN where he said that the current Cruz Azul midfielder was doing tests in Leicester and Manchester, although it is not specified if at United or the City.

Also read: Liga MX: Club América and Cruz Azul would compete for the title in a long tournament; Chivas the descent

“It happens that he was 14 years old at the time. When the opportunity to travel to England comes from Celaya, a boy who played in Celaya, English, his name is Mark, he was the one who made the connections for him to go to a camp there in England. He was with Manchester, he was with Leicester ”, he recalled.

Roberto Alvarado’s father revealed that FIFA’s juvenile regulations prevented him from playing and staying with a European club, otherwise, he would probably be playing in the old continent.

“Due to the FIFA conditions and regulations of his age, he couldn’t stay. If there were no such regulations, I think that now we would continue to see it there, “he said.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content