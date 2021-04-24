Cruz Azul: The reason why Orbelín Pineda and Jesús Corona will not play against San Luis

The Cruz Azul Machine visits the Atlético San Luis squad in the match on matchday 16 of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League on the Alfonso Lastras court, where those led by Juan Reynoso will not be able to count on Jesus Crown Y Orbelín Pineda for this encounter.

According to information revealed by Carlos Córdova, both players will not play this match with Cruz Azul against Atlético San Luis, for various reasons, but above all to rotate the squad, rest the starting players and have them arrive well at the Concachampions match against him. Toronto FC.

As detailed in the information, in the case of Jesús Corona Juan Reynoso has decided to give him rest, while with Orbelín Pineda it is for a case of oral care, so he will not even go to the bench with La Maquina.

“There are no injuries in #CruzAzul. Chuy’s thing is rotation and Orbelin’s because of an oral care situation. Rotation for the duel vs Toronto. @TheChampions. ”, Cordova revealed.

Jesús Corona has played 14 games in the current Clausura 2021 of the MX League with Cruz Azul, where he has only received eight goals and has been able to leave a clean sheet in eight games. For his part, Orbelín Pineda has played 15 games where he has scored a goal and has given two assists.

