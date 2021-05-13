Cruz Azul: The reason why Orbelín Pineda and ‘Cabecita’ were not starters vs Toluca FC

Juan Reynoso, coach of La Maquina de Cruz Azul, left on the bench Orbelín Pineda Y Jonathan Rodriguez for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Liguilla del Clausura 2021 of Liga MX against Toluca, a decision that surprised all the fans.

According to information from Carlos Córdova, the substitution of Orbelín Pineda and Jonathan Rodríguez is basically due to a technical decision by Juan Reynoso.

“Believe it is a technical decision. Orbelin and Cabecita are on the bench. This team is similar to the one that beat Toronto. ”Cordova revealed on Twitter.

Said election in the starting eleven for this game by Juan Reynoso, the fans did not like at all, so they did not wait for the comments and reactions from the celestial fans criticizing the decision.

It should be remembered that Cruz Azul has had a long week off after advancing to the semifinals of the Concachampions, therefore, this decision surprised more than one who did not expect that these players will stay on the bench.

