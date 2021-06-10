Cruz Azul: The ‘Problem’ why Juan Escobar will not play the Copa América with Paraguay

Juan Escobar, a player of the Cruz Azul Machine in the MX League, will not play this summer’s Copa América with the Paraguay National Team directed by Eduardo Berizzo due to various personal problems that would force him to be absent from this summer’s continental tournament, which is very next to start.

According to information from TUDN, Escobar would like to spend more time with his family this summer after becoming champion in Liga MX with Cruz Azul in the last Clausura 2021, so he decided to step aside from the Paraguayan National Team and It will not be for the Copa América.

As detailed in the information, Juan Escobar would also have decided not to play with Paraguay this summer due to the little activity he has had with Paraguay in the friendlies prior to the contest, where Berizzo has not even considered him as a substitute in several of they.

The ‘Toto’ Berizzo did not consider it in the call for the last game against Brazil, so before this lack of confidence and minutes of his coach, Escobar decided to step aside and better spend time with his family and rest in the summer to get well with Cruz Azul.

Paraguay will start its way in the Copa América against Bolivia next Monday, June 14, looking to start with the right foot in the continental tournament and thus get the three points.

Juan Escobar comes from being champion with Cruz Azul in the last 2021 Closing Tournament of the MX League with Cruz Azul led by Juan Reynoso, defeating Santos Laguna in the final by a global score of two goals to one.

