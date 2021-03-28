Cruz Azul: The positions that the next tournament will seek to reinforce

Despite being the best team in the tournament, Cruz Azul is already beginning to analyze the next one. It is not yet known if Juan Reynoso he will continue to lead the club, since one more tournament without the league title would be a failure.

The board of directors has begun to analyze which positions to reinforce for the Opening 2021, and according to the ESPN journalist, Mac Reséndiz, there would be three positions that will seek to strengthen

‘The Machine’ would be looking to reinforce itself with a central defender, which has begun to gain strength from the departure of Pablo Aguilar. Another area to reinforce will be the left side and look for a forward center.

They tell me that Cruz Azul is looking for left, front and center back – Mac Reséndiz (@MacResndiz) March 27, 2021

It must be remembered that the only signing of the celestial box was Alexis Peña, who has not convinced Juan Reynoso. From the winter market they seek to reinforce the defense, being the Brazilian ‘Kanu’ with whom they had advanced the negotiations; however, it did not materialize, so they will make another attempt in the summer.