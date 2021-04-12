Cruz Azul: The message of ‘Shaggy’ Martínez to the fans after beating Chivas

José Joaquín ‘Shaggy’ Martínez He published an emotional message on his official social networks, after Cruz Azul defeated Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara a goal by zero on matchday 14 of the 2021 Liga MX Clausura.

This victory for Cruz Azul against Chivas meant the 12th in a row, equaling the historical record of the MX League that belonged to León and Necaxa, something that ‘Shaggy’ Martínez celebrated with all the fans of La Maquina.

Through his official Instagram account, ‘Shaggy’ Martínez highlighted Cruz Azul’s brand in Liga MX, assuring the fans that together as a team they can do great things.

“All together as a TEAM and working with humility to achieve important things.”, Martínez published with a photo of the team.

It should be remembered that Cruz Azul and América are in first place and second place respectively, and that they will be measured on matchday 15 of the Clausura 2021 of Liga MX in one more edition of the Clásico Joven.

