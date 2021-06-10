Cruz Azul: The message from La Maquina to ‘Loco’ Abreu after announcing his retirement

The Cruz Azul Machine published an emotional message on its social networks with a dedication to the now former Uruguayan striker Sebastián ‘El Loco’ Abreu, after it will be reported in various sources in Uruguay that he will end his career this Friday and that the player himself announce it officially.

Given this, Cruz Azul published some emotional words for the former Club América player, the cement producers themselves and other clubs in Liga MX, thanking him for everything he has given to football, to the heavenly institution and to the fans themselves. .

“Sebastián Abreu announced his retirement from professional soccer. Thanks for everything, ‘Loco’! ”. Cruz Azul published along with a photo of ‘Loco’ Abreu wearing the La Maquina t-shirt.

With the Cruz Azul shirt, the ‘Loco’ Abreu scored 37 goals and gave 7 assists in 43 games, having a great scoring average and winning the love of the blue fans.

For his part with Club América he only played 16 games where he scored 3 three goals and gave an assist.

