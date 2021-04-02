Cruz Azul: The message from La Maquina to its fans prior to the match vs FC Juárez

The Cruz Azul Machine visits the FC Juárez team tonight in the match corresponding to matchday 13 of the 2021 Clausura Tournament of the MX League on the field of the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium at 9:30 p.m. Central Mexico time, where those led by Juan Reynoso will seek 11 consecutive victories and seal their pass to the Liguilla.

Cruz Azul, prior to the game against the Bravos de Juárez, published an emotional message for all their fans where they assured that in today’s game against the border team, they will look for the three points to continue their good step in the Clausura 2021.

“The Machine faces @fcjuarezoficial at the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium at 9:30 pm. VAMOOOOOS #HazQueSuceda #IluminemosDeAzul ”, published Cruz Azul.

Prior to this match, Cruz Azul is the general leader of the competition with 30 points after 10 consecutive victories and one more victory against the Braves would practically put La Maquina very close to sealing its pass to the Liguilla directly.

For its part, FC Juárez is the opposite side of the coin, since those led by Alfonso Sosa are in the last place of the general table with only nine points and one more defeat would leave them almost out of any fight, including the playoffs. .

