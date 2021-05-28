Cruz Azul: The great gesture of Jesús Corona with Roberto Alvarado vs Santos Laguna

The Cruz Azul Machine visited Santos Laguna on Thursday, May 27, in the TSM Corona Stadium, for the first leg of the final of the Clausura 2021, which was lost Roberto “the Louse” Alvarado last minute.

Alvarado was dismissed because his partner, Dayana, lost the baby they were expecting, so he could not be considered for the first leg against the Warriors; although José de Jesús Corona made sure that he was “present”.

During the formation of the players for the National Anthem, “Chuy” Corona wore the “Piojo” Alvarado shirt with the number on the front, referring to the fact that the team was with him.

Cruz Azul and several of its players dedicated words of support to Roberto Alvarado in these difficult moments prior to the first leg against Santos Laguna.

GIANT about José de Jesús Corona … Cruz Azul plays today for the 9th star and for “Piojo” Alvarado !!! ❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/somYUZ7YdG – Sergio Dipp (@SergioADippW) May 28, 2021

