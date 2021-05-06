Cruz Azul: The gesture of Pablo Aguilar that ‘falls in love’ to the celestial fans

Pablo Aguilar, Paraguayan defender of La Maquina de Cruz Azul, published through his social networks a photograph that has generated a lot of enthusiasm in the celestial fans because it could be clarifying his future in the team and that it could be directed to the renewal.

Pablo Aguilar, through his official Instagram account, published a photograph with his family where they all appear with the Cruz Azul shirt, performing as a kind of celebration, showing themselves very happy in the image.

This publication by Aguilar has caused great enthusiasm in the fans of Cruz Azul who feel that it may be a wink that indicates that it is closer to renewing with La Maquina, since recent information suggests that this situation would be far from materializing.

It should be remembered that Aguilar recently stated that he is willing to listen to offers from Cruz Azul for the renovation, but that he would also like to hear offers from outside to see his options. Along the same lines, various sources have indicated that the Guarani defender would like to return to his country after a long time playing in Liga MX.

Pablo Aguilar in the current Clausura 2021 of the MX League with Cruz Azul has played 14 games where he has been able to score a goal in 62% of the minutes played.

