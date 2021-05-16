Cruz Azul: The exciting reaction and narration of Paco Villa in the goal of ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez (VIDEO)

The TUDN communicator and match narrator of the Liga MX, Francisco ‘Paco’ Villa, He was lucky enough to narrate Jonathan Rodríguez’s goal in Cruz Azul’s triumph over Toluca, and as well as thousands of fans, the also fan of the Machine couldn’t help but get emotional.

It is known that Paco Villa is one of the loyal followers of Cruz Azul and just as he has had to narrate the failures, today he had an exciting moment that was captured on camera.

Paco Villa, as he narrates the goal that gave Cruz Azul the victory, can be seen excited and excited with the Celeste team, who looks like the main favorite for the league title.

The video was shared by his partner José Luis López Salido who wrote: “This is passion, love of work and football, thanks @Paco_Villa_ you are GREAT !!!”.

