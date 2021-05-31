Cruz Azul: The epic celebration of Christian ‘Chaco’ Giménez for the title of La Maquina

After trying for years as a Cruz Azul player and not being able to achieve it, Christian ‘El Chaco’ Giménez was able to reflect on the championship achieved by his son Santiago Gimenez with The Machine, unleashing his euphoria at the arrival of a title in the MX League that entire generations have dreamed of as celestial fanatics.

El Chaco celebrated with all the arrival of the ninth, a title that has cost sweat and tears to a crowd of footballers who passed through the ranks of Cruz Azul, suffering from all kinds of situations and staying on the shore in their career to win this precious trophy.

With the ninth secured in the celestial record and with the name of his son Santiago Giménez noted in the pages of Cruz Azul’s history books, the former Fox Sports commentator linked up with the La Último Palabra program and showed part of his celebration in the field of Coloso de Santa Úrsula.

CELEBRATION BETWEEN FATHER AND SON #LUPenCasa The most emotional thing you will see on the historic night of the celestial coronation Christian ‘Chaco’ Giménez and his son Santiago, a love for Cruz Azul that transcends generations pic.twitter.com/oeCABn0W6H – FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) May 31, 2021

“Happy, happy there we have it. The happiness we have as fans, as people who worked hard at the club and could not achieve this. The truth is a lot of happiness for the people of Cruz Azul, for the people who are within the club, for the players, it is a great achievement, very important for them and for the people, “said Giménez.

In addition, Chaco was able to approach with his son and, although he did not want to interrupt him at ‘his time’, Giménez stole a few seconds to dedicate a few words to him and the entire sky blue squad.

“I am very happy for the people of the club, who finally won the championship. He has had a very difficult time and he deserves it, they don’t know how happy one feels as a father. “Said Giménez.

