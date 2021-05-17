Cruz Azul: The emotional message of Jonathan Rodríguez after qualifying for the semifinals

The Cruz Azul Machine defeated the Diablos Rojos del Toluca squad 3-1 in the second leg of the quarterfinals of the Liga MX Clausura 2021 Liguilla, thus achieving their qualification for the semifinals, which the Uruguayan forward Jonathan Rodríguez, celebrated in style.

The ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez, published through his official Twitter account, a short but emotional message to the fans of Cruz Azul, ensuring that all together will be able to achieve the goal of winning the Liga MX.

“We will all achieve it together. Let’s go fuck it! ”, Published the ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez on social networks after Cruz Azul’s victory against Toluca.

With this victory, Cruz Azul is already waiting for a rival in the semifinals, already settling among the four best teams of the Liga MX season.

For now, both Cruz Azul and Puebla are already in the semifinals, it would only be necessary to define the other two that will come out between América-Pachuca and Rayados-Santos.

