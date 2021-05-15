Cruz Azul: The data that puts Toluca in the semifinals

The Red Devils of Toluca will visit Cruz Azul’s Machine in the quarterfinals back at the Azteca Stadium and although Cruz Azul is one goal away from advancing to the semifinals, statistics and history dictate that Toluca will be the semifinalist.

The Machine in the quarterfinals has only come back twice out of the eight in which it has come with a disadvantage on the return leg.

They are 8 times in which Cruz Azul has reached the second leg down on the scoreboard and only in 2001 and 2008 could they come back, however, in neither of the two did they lift the title.

In 2001, they fell 2-0 against Necaxa and on the return they managed to overcome the score by 4-0, which did not help much, as they fell in the semis against Tigres.

In 2008, they lost 1-0 to Jaguares and in the second leg at the Estadio Azul, they managed to win 2-1, reaching the final. Same that Santos Laguna took.

Now, Cruz Azul will seek to ‘beat’ history and give a coup of authority to excite his fans with the league title.

