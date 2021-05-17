Cruz Azul: The controversial comment by Jesús Corona that angered the referee

Jesús Corona, goalkeeper of Cruz Azul’s Machine, launched a controversial comment against the referee prior to the start of the second leg of the quarterfinals against Toluca, which caused discomfort in the referee.

Corona, who greeted Rubens Sambueza, captain of Toluca and the entire referee team, asked Fernando Hernández if they were not going to see 12 players, generating a disadvantage for Cruz Azul, which caused the referee’s annoyance.

The Cruz Azul goalkeeper’s comment was in reference to the controversial penalty against Toluca in the first leg, to which Fernando Hernández responded forcefully.

“Today the fair play wins… No, you won’t see 12 players.”, Said Corona, to which Fernando Hernández replied: “Excuse me? Are they threatening us? ”I ask.

“Jesus, Jesus, you have to do your thing, you win with respect towards your rival and you lose with pride, are we? comes out? Does it come out? ”Hernández added.

However, it did not pass to greater and Cruz Azul beat Toluca and is already waiting for a rival in the semifinals, already settling among the four best teams of the Liga MX season.

For now, both Cruz Azul and Puebla are already in the semifinals, it would only be necessary to define the other two that will come out between América-Pachuca and Rayados-Santos.

