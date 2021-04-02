Cruz Azul: The call for Juan Reynoso against FC Juárez in J13 of Liga MX

Cruz Azul will seek to stay in the leadership of the Clausura 2021 of Liga MX tonight when it visits the FC Juárez in the match on matchday 13 where he will seek to overcome his own historical record of consecutive victories on the field of the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium, in order not to give Club América any opportunity to surpass him at the top of the table.

The Machine is the leader of the tournament with 30 points after achieving 10 consecutive victories, being two points above América, so a new victory will not only keep Juan Reynoso’s men at the top of the table, but Cruz Azul will surpass his own all-time record for consecutive wins.

Despite the fact that Bravos is the last place in the standings with only nine points, the cement producers cannot be relied upon for this match but they do not want to be overtaken by the Eagles at the top of the general table.

THE CALL FOR CRUZ AZUL VS FC JUÁREZ

GOALKEEPERS Jesús Corona Andrés Gudiño Defenders Jaiber Jiménez Julio Domínguez Alexis Peña Joaquín Martínez Pablo Aguilar Juan Escobar Josué Reyes MIDDLE ELIAS Hernández Miseal Domínguez Yoshimar Yotún Alexis Gutiérrez Rafael Baca Roberto Alvarado Guillermo Fernández Orbelín Pineda FORWARDS Walter Montoya Bryan Angulo Jonathan Rodríguez Santiago Gimnez

For this game, Cruz Azul will have the casualties of Ignacio Rivero and Adrián Aldrete, both due to injury themselves who are following their recovery processes and Juan Reynoso hopes to be able to count both players in a few more weeks.

