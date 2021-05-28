Cruz Azul: The Blue Blood seeks to “reconcile” with the board to attend the final

The Cruz Azul Machine is in a new final and will seek to break its title drought against Santos Laguna at the Azteca Stadium, a match in which the Bar La Sangre Azul wishes to be present again.

In an interview for ESPN Digital, Rafael “el Pulga” Rubio, one of the leaders of the bar, assured that, despite the veto by the old board of the Machine, they have not stopped supporting the team throughout the Closing League. 2021, so they want to go “home” for the final.

Also read: Cruz Azul Luis Romo in the sights of Tigres for the Apertura 2021

“We have always followed them, literally, ‘to death’, because a lot has happened to us. A celestial ‘band’ that went to the Liguilla game in Toluca in a private car, crashed; fortunately, everything was a scare and small blows “

“We have done the serenades, we have gone to receive the team at the stadium, we have shown pride, without ceasing to demand the championship. We also try to play the role of ‘Player number 12’ “

“El Pulga” Rubio said that they have been seeking to contact the new board of the Machine to get access, although, so far, they have not gotten any response.

“We have sought that approach and we have not been successful yet. Take off the wave, because we have been at the foot of the canyon; perhaps squeezing, but not ‘bursting’, and we are not taken into account “

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: