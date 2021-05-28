Cruz Azul takes the lead in the final after beating Santos 0-1

05/28/2021 at 6:15 AM CEST

The Blue Cross took the lead in the final tie of the Liga MX de Clausura after winning 0-1 away from home at Saints during the first leg this Friday. During the previous phase of the championship, the semifinals, the Santos Laguna eliminated the Puebla; the Blue Cross, for his part, managed to snatch the square from the Tijuana. After the dispute of this meeting, the team of Armando Gonzalez placeholder image gained a significant advantage in the final ahead of the second leg, which will take place in their stadium.

During the first half, neither team managed to score a goal, so the players left the field with the same initial 0-0.

In the second half luck came for the visiting team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal of Luis Romo at 71 minutes, concluding the confrontation with a final score of 0-1.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Santos Laguna gave entrance to Andres Ibargüen, Santiago René Muñoz, Jesus Isijara and Ignacio Jeraldino for Ayrton Preciado, Fernando Gorriarán, Carlos Emilio Orrantía Y Eduardo Aguirre, Meanwhile he Blue Cross gave entrance to Walter Montoya, Orbelín Pineda, Joaquin Martinez, Santiago Gimenez Y Elijah Hernandez for Yoshimar Yotun, Ignacio Rivero, Guillermo Fernandez, Adrian Aldrete Y Luis Romo.

Despite the advantage of Blue Cross in the first leg, until the return match that will take place on May 31 at the stadium of the Blue Cross we will not know who will qualify for the next phase.